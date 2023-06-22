DANVILLE — The Danville City Council had one fewer action item on its Tuesday agenda, and Ward 6 Alderman Jon Cooper asked that the topic of cannabis dispensaries be placed as a discussion item on the June 27 Public Services Committee agenda.
Some aldermen said they have questions about dispensaries.
MariWorks LLC of Chicago pulled its special-use permit request to operate an adult-use cannabis dispensary at 500 Eastgate Drive. The vacant land is around the curve, on the south side of Danville Metal Stamping.
The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-0 against it. Commissioners voiced that they’d like the city to open up other possible locations where a cannabis dispensary could locate. The commissioners said they didn’t want oversaturation in the Lynch Road corridor. That area already has Sunnyside dispensary and the planned Seven Point dispensary across the road at 380 Eastgate Drive near the Econo Lodge. It’s set to start construction next month.
The Danville City Council would have needed a super majority vote to override the zoning commission’s recommendation to deny the permit.
A MariWorks representative could not be reached for comment.
Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk said MariWorks has not disclosed any future plans with the city.
Tilton City Administrator Tiffany Jones said they are not talking with MariWorks.
According to Vermilion County Board Risk Consutant Bill Donahue, “I have not received any calls or inquiries and have not heard anything. They might have made an informal call to the Chair, Larry Baughn, but he has not said anything to me.”
The council Tuesday night also heard from audience member Vince Koers commending the city for posting room capacity numbers now, per state law, in city council chambers following the huge crowd May 2 during the abortion-limitations vote meeting.
He said more city measures should be taken for handling such huge crowds at meetings in the future for the safety of the public.
The council also heard from City Engineer Sam Cole about the East Williams Street pavement patching and overlay bids being “much higher” than expected. City officials are evaluating options and may rebid the project. Cole said many contractors are backlogged right now and there’s room to save money with bids being more than $500,000 over estimate. Cole said the city wants to do the project for the right amount of money, and the city looks forward to doing so in the near future.
Aldermen also learned fireworks in the city will be at dusk June 24 at the Gao Grotto ($2 cover charge and there will be food to purchase) and on July 1 at the Danville Boat Club.
In other business, the council approved:
- Applying for a $12.5 million Safe Streets and Roads for All federal grant that would require a $2.5 million match. The city is applying for the grant with Vermilion County. A Vermilion County Safety Action Plan has identified high risks road segments, intersections and public pedestrian and safety concerns. The county is looking at striping, rumble strips on curves and bike and pedestrian facilities. The city is focusing on high volume pedestrian accident areas such as Logan Avenue, South Bowman Avenue, East Voorhees Street and portions of Seminary Street.
- A $70,000 engineering agreement with Hutchison Engineering for improving East Voorhees Street from Griffin Street to east of Michigan Avenue.
- Three budget amendments for Harrison Park Golf Course all from Harrison Park fund reserves: $38,400 for an irrigation system study for repairs with FRS Design Group of Spring Freen, Wis.; $10,000 for resale Pro Shop merchandise; and $17,120 for Midwest Engineering and Testing of Champaign to study stabilization of the riverbank and roadway down the hill.
- A $254,400 professional services agreement with RJN Group for a sanitary sewer evaluation survey downtown in the area bordered by Seminary, Franklin, Main and Washington streets.
- A $203,700 professional services agreement with Clark Dietz Inc. to replace the approximately 60-year old Ellsworth Park pump station and force main.
- Amending the contract for Midtown TIF sidewalk improvements by $25,000 to the previously approved $419,167 contract with Owens Excavating and Trucking to total $442,397.
- A letter of understanding for IDOT’s replacement of the I-74 bridge over Griffin Street.
- A $55,000 professional services agreement with Lochmueller Group for North Webster Street in Catlin Township improvements, as a Danville Area Transportation Study project.
- Purchasing a new Kubota skid steer for $66,895 from Birkey’s Farm Store Inc. to replace a 1995 Bobcat skid steer.
