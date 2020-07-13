DANVILLE — Land acquisition related to the Carle at the Riverfront project is among the action items on Tuesday’s Danville City Council Public Works Committee agenda.
The committee will meet in person at 6 p.m. at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
{span}The committee will consider approving the acceptance of right-of-way and easements for the Gilbert and Madison street intersection improvements; accepting real property at 513 W. Madison St.; and approving the purchase of property at 513 Harmon St. for the Williams Street re-alignment project. The resolution states a structure will have to be demolished at 513 W. Harmon Street. The purchase price would be $7,500 from Theresa Winters.
The Carle-related ordinances support the move of traffic signals from Gilbert and Harrison to Madison and Gilbert streets.
According to a Carle representative, although Carle will fund the land acquisition and improvements, this is a city of Danville acquisition.
Carle will pay $45,369 for the easements, right-of-way and properties: $32,783 to Midwest America Federal Credit Union, 210 N Gilbert St.; $2,618 to POCH Properties LLC, 306 N. Gilbert St.; $5,425 to G and KK Inc. (Napa Auto Body), 303 N. Gilbert St.; and $4,543 to DW Systems Inc., 211 N. Gilbert St.
“Carle and the city continue to collaborate for a successful transition,” according to Karen McDevitt, Carle Public Relations, through an email.
She also responded concerning other project updates, “although we cannot be specific on the date for (final) demolition, we hope to see forward movement in the next several months.”
In other business, the committee will consider:
• Amending city code for stop signs at: Country Club and Denvale drives; Madison and Porter; Madison and Alexander; Madison and Beard and Madison and Harvey streets.
• Approving a real estate option agreement for the sale of property at 821 N. Vermilion St. The resolution states the city and First Farmers Bank and Trust desire to enter into an agreement with the option to buy the property for $1.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the bank is not reopening; and the city would demolish the building.
The city would utilize brownfield grant money to conduct testing before purchase. The city determines the best interest would be for the remediation, sale and redevelopment of the property.
Williams said there are no specific plans right now for the site at the southeast corner of Vermilion and Fairchild streets.
• Approving a professional services agreement for sanitary sewer flow monitoring and sanitary sewer system evaluations relating to surcharging and overflow events upstream of the Koehn Creek Siphon and the Jackson and English intersection. The city resolution states these events warrant further investigation to determine potential causes and solutions. The amount wasn’t listed yet on the resolution, but it said city officials have negotiated a scope of services and fee with RJN Group Inc.
• Rejecting bids received for 2020 pavement striping due to the bids exceeding the allotted funds.
• Approving a $396,243 2020 sealcoat contract with Daniel L. Ribbe Trucking Inc. Funding comes from motor fuel tax funds.
• Vacating an east-west alleyway near 216 S. Gilbert St. and portion of public square for petitioner K2 Enterprises LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.