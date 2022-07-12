DANVILLE — Danville City Council Ward 3 Alderwoman Sherry Pickering and Ward 5 Alderwoman Eve Ludwig say proposed changes to the city's zoning ordinance concerning parking and storing recreational vehicles, campers, watercraft, off-road vehicles and utility trailers in residential neighborhoods is a compromise to protect neighbors and allow owners to park these vehicles at their residences.
The Danville City Council's Public Works Committee voted 3-1 Tuesday night to recommend approving the changes. Alderman Mike O'Kane voted against it. Aldermen Mike Puhr, Heidi Wilson and Bob Iverson voted for it. Aldermen James Poshard, Carolyn Wands and Brenda Brown were absent.
Ludwig and Pickering said they don't think they can please everybody, but they're trying to eliminate blight and allow RVs other such items to be parked in a way the owners can use them all year.
Ludwig said no permit will be required; there will be no time limit to park the recreational vehicle on your property; owners can park them in their driveway, 15 feet from the street or sidewalk; and the RVs are not allowed to be parked on corner lot unless there's a driveway on one side of the property that's parallel to the public street and parked 15 feet from the public street or the driveway.
"I don't know if that would help anybody," Ludwig said of corner lot situations.
Pickering added that this is only allowed if a person can't comply with the side yard parking.
She added that other changes include not allowing RVs that are dilapidated or in disrepair to be parked/stored on residential properties. This happened to her this week, where a trailer was parked next to a house with flat tires, she said.
Violation fines would start after two violations, and there is an ability for city to remove the vehicle.
Puhr said he thinks the ordinance changes will help with boats and trailers blocking sight lines and public right of way in which he's heard complaints about.
This addresses some concerns but doesn't punish those who want access to their RVs, aldermen added.
O'Kane said he doesn't think the 15 feet is workable due to houses in his neighborhood that are only about 20 feet from the street. Another problem he believes is oversight, due to busy inspectors.
"It's just not set up to be enforceable," O'Kane said, adding that this is opening up more problems that can happen with these trailers and boats, and issues that won't be corrected very fast. It's giving too much away and opening up a can of worms, he said.
Wilson and Iverson said they thought this is a good compromise.
The full city council will act on the ordinance changes next week.
In other business, the committee recommended:
- Authorizing the city to apply for up to $500,000 in grant funding through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Local Federal Rail Safety Program for a train and traffic delay sensor system. It would allow for messages/message boards to warn drivers and emergency responders about trains blocking several city railroad crossings.
- Authorizing application for additional Rebuild Illinois funding for Danville Mass Transit.
- Purchasing property from Wanda Deck at 1216 E. Fairchild St. for $75,000 for Garfield Park improvements; and authorizing a $150,000 budget amendment to fiscal year 2022-2023 community reinvestment fund for properties surrounding Garfield Park.
- Amending Chapter 50 of city code prohibiting the use of groundwater as a potable water supply in certain areas. This area near South Street and Bowman Avenue, with contamination from a gas station, would prohibit any new well.
- Purchasing two replacement beds for 2008 dump trucks for $39,904 from Rahn Equipment of Danville.
- Amending the city’s motor fuel tax budget with a $1.9 million transfer for general maintenance street projects, and amending the contract for 2021 miscellaneous concrete improvements by an additional $36,142 with Midwest Asphalt Co.
- Approving a $110,000 professional services agreement with Lochmueller Group of Champaign for transportation planning and grant application services for the Danville Area Transportation Study. Funding that isn't being used for DATS staffing is being used for these grant studies.
- Appropriating $200,000 in MFT funds for pedestrian path extension along Voorhees, Bowman and Michigan streets and miscellaneous bridge repairs.
