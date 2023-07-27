DANVILLE — What hours should city hall be open to the public?
Danville City Council Ward 6 Alderman Jon Cooper said he wants public input and thoughts on the matter.
The issue was discussed at Tuesday night’s Danville City Council Public Services Committee meeting.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said he hears complaints from constituents regarding the current city hall hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with an hour closure from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
“That’s their working hours too,” Williams said of the working public who can’t come to city hall to pay bills and do city business in those hours.
The clerical union contract approved in December included the potential changing of workday hours, as public works laborers, of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Employees would not work Fridays.
If the city council would want to do this, they would need to give the union 60-days notice, Williams said.
He said the hours adjustment would be a better service to the community and provide an employee incentive, be a better recruitment tool for younger generations who value their time and would like Fridays off.
In talking to most of the staff, they’re in favor of it, Williams said.
There still would be a 30-minute closure for lunch.
Williams added that they aren’t recommending changing the dates of service or hours for code enforcement inspectors.
Engineering and community development employees in the city’s public works building on Voorhees Street also don’t work those hours currently.
Cooper said this is the first he’s hearing of this and any public complaints.
“It’s up to the people in this town,” Cooper said.
City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey said people walk up to city hall about daily and they get irritated they can’t enter during the lunch hour. It’s become more of an issue since the city took over utility payments, she added.
Cooper also asked about having employees work one or two nights a week later into the night.
Massey said for positions in finance, different shifts for different employees could cause safety concerns such as with internal controls with cash handling.
Corp. Counsel James Simon said if city officials found a change in hours wasn’t working, the employees could go back to the current hours.
He too added that he finds there’s “much less” public traffic on the second floor of city hall on Fridays.
In other business, the committee continued discussions on clearing up city code regarding city council and committee meetings, and making clear majority votes of the bodies.
Aldermen also discussed following state regulations regarding newly-elected aldermen being sworn in and seated at the end of the first meeting in May.
Also Tuesday, Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing asked for a city treasurer updated report to be given to aldermen next week. He said they haven’t seen reports in a while, with the city still dealing with issues from the past treasurer being behind in work. Williams said the city has requested an audit extension and is soliciting outside firms to assist.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague added that the city’s grants for the police and fire and other departments, mainly reimbursable, are reliant on the audit to be completed soon or the city won’t get paid.
In other reports, Fire Chief Aaron Marcott told the aldermen the department’s new aerial fire truck now isn’t expected to come to Danville until the end of August due to “parts and things.”
Smoke testing in the city has caused more alarms than normal this week.
With the high heat this week, Marcott said citizens should be watching out for their friends and neighbors. The David S. Palmer Arena can be used as a cooling center if needed, Williams said.
Marcott thanked Coffman’s Towing for providing eight cars for fire department training that will continue next week.
Advanced Medical Transport Ambulance Service also provided the department $1,800 in mass casualty, trauma and tourniquet kits.
Marcott said the fire department had more than 85 alarms in the first hour of the derecho storm last month, and about 135 calls in the first 24 hours after the storm. Many were due to downed power lines.
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates reported that the June 29 derecho storm caused more grant money to be earmarked for Friendly Town fixes.
Information will be going out on the last Citizen’s Police Academy expected at the Public Safety Building. Enhanced academies are hoped for the future, starting in 2024, with the police department’s new planned training center at the public works building on Voorhees Street.
A swearing in of five new probationary police officers will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 30 at city hall. They will go to academy in September. Four officers currently are in field training and three are at Police Training Institute.
Simon also updated the committee on the new property maintenance inspection, code enforcement software expected to go live in early August.
“We’re really excited about that,” he said, adding that it will give the city more flexibility in how cases are reported and how inspectors manage cases.
The city in October 2022 approved an $83,400 contract with Citizenserve for the building safety, code enforcement, business licensing software.
Current code enforcement reports show a lot of weeds and grass cases, in addition to toter warnings. City officials continued to discuss moving day court to night court. An issue is finding hearing officers, Simon said, but added the city could expand qualifications.
Online rental registration by landlords, and where fees could be paid online and information forms changed, also is expected to start up later this year on the city’s website.
In other discussions, aldermen voiced support for the city to provide $25,000 toward starting a local Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC) Council to combat drug overdose deaths.
Also Tuesday, the committee recommended approving: submission of a Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) with the city portion being $26,001 to go toward police overtime costs; transferring $10,000 to the police secured funds expenditure line item for patrol shields and training and education for the public; authorizing a $23,040 two-year contract for LexisNexis desk officer reporting system for online police reporting that will be grant funded; authorizing the trade or sale/disposal of a 2016 Dodge Charger unused police vehicle; and approving a sewer assist agreement with Bunge Milling due to the business taking over storm and sanitary sewers serving Bunge that it built an expansion over.
