DANVILLE — As licensees with state cannabis dispensary licenses for this area still look for locations in Danville, Danville City Council aldermen Tuesday night supported the city looking at expanded areas where the dispensaries could locate in the city.
The city council’s Public Services Committee recommended city staff look at changing the zoning ordinance to take out or shorten the distance to houses and neighborhoods and allow cannabis dispensaries with a special-use permit in the B3 general business zoning district and possibly other commercial districts. Ordinance changes would be drafted and brought back to the city council for action.
Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk said the distance of a dispensary from residential districts will have to be removed or decreased significantly to allow dispensaries elsewhere in the city.
According to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., some licensees said even if the Danville zoning ordinance allowed more locations, they still want to be near the interstate and the state line where recreational cannabis use is illegal in Indiana. Most every developer, except with an edibles business, said Lynch Road is their No. 1 area of choice, city officials said.
Ward 6 Alderman Jon Cooper also asked about Seven Point ever opening.
Williams said Seven Point has had a permit for nearly a year and the city finally has construction plans.
“Financing has been an issue. We’re somewhat worried that it continues to be an issue,” Williams added about Seven Point building the city’s second cannabis dispensary near the EconoLodge off Lynch Road.
“They have very nice plans,” Williams added of the architectural drawings and city engineering cleaning up some things.
City ordinance restrictions now only allow cannabis dispensaries in the Lynch Road area, away from residential areas. Williams said the original intent, from resident and businesspersons’ requests, was to draw the bubble around residential zoning districts and push the dispensaries out on the Lynch Road, Eastgate Drive corridor.
City ordinance amendments followed state law and allowed for dispensaries to be close together in that corridor.
The state originally gave one dispensary license to the Danville region. This region now has four and another is expected. One cannabis dispensary went to Tilton.
A licensee can apply to the state to go to a different municipality in the area.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague said Danville wasn’t prepared for this many licenses.
Cooper said the city should cap the number or change the ordinance to allow more in the area.
He said he’d like to see the city drop the public safety pension fee from city billing and have additional cannabis dispensary tax revenue go toward pensions. He doesn’t want the city to lose more revenue.
“If this does it, I’m all for it,” he said about allowing more dispensaries elsewhere in the city and having other people cover city expenses.
Williams said the city has been receiving more than $1 million a year from Sunnyside. Casino and cannabis money now is going to pensions. The city has been playing catch up and showing growth in funded public safety pension percentages, trying to reach 90 percent funded by 2040.
Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing said he thinks the city should reopen the ordinance restriction discussions.
Aldermen said the city also should look at cultivation locations with the zoning ordinance.
