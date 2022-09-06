DANVILLE — Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr told the Kirchner Building Center family at Tuesday night's Danville City Council meeting that people are excited for the business' new building project and what the family is investing in the community.
"It's a boon for that whole area," Puhr said, adding that it also helps the city with the Williams Street realignment.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown also told the Kirchner family that they appreciate the Kirchner family's commitment to the community.
"It's greatly appreciated," Brown said. "It will help that area. It went down a lot."
The Danville City Council approved a redevelopment agreement with Charles Kirchner and Son Inc. for Kirchner Building Center to move to the former Goodwill site at Gilbert and Fairchild streets for the West Williams realignment.
Kirchner building materials business would move from 508 W. Williams St. to 920 N. Gilbert St. The city is providing part of the expanded site and other Midtown Tax Increment Financing incentives with the agreement.
City Engineer Sam Cole said affected residents and property owners have been notified north of the site about parcels needed.
Some residents who will be displaced by the project, including one who has lived on Gilbert Street for 25 years, said they didn't know the project was coming until first seeing an article in the Commercial-News.
Kirchner purchased the former Goodwill site. The city owns 932 N. Gilbert St., north of the site. The city would acquire, clear and transfer 10 more properties to Kirchner within that block. Those properties: 934, 935, 936, 937 and 939 Robinson St. and 926, 928, 932, 936 and 938 N. Gilbert St.
Kirchner would be receiving up to about $750,000 in incentives under the agreement, Cole said.
A lot of that money will be taken up by the demolitions and conveying of the additional properties to Kirchner. What isn’t spent on those properties, up to the $750,000, Kirchner can have in other incentives to make modifications to the building and site to suit their needs, such as building extra warehousing on the site, Cole said.
The former Goodwill site is in a Tax Increment Financing district, but the properties to the north aren’t, he added, about setting aside incentive funds. This is an economic development project that will use city infrastructure development fund money in keeping the business in Danville, he said.
Cole said Kirchner has outgrown its current space. They can expand and modernize a new location, he said, adding that the business also will be more visible.
The agreement came about with the city wanting to realign West Williams Street, west of Robinson Street, with more of a curve due to increased traffic from Logan Avenue being closed near Carle at the Riverfront.
In other discussions, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. thanked those who were a part of the Danville Labor Day Parade. He said there were 4,000 to 5,000 estimated people there on Monday in downtown Danville.
City officials also talked about First Fridays, and the upcoming fall festival at Ellsworth Park which is returning to three days on Sept. 16-18 and will have live music again. October's First Friday will involve black lights and have trick or treating for healthy snacks, no candy or sweets.
City officials also said there is a new Maywood neighborhood association officially formed which will have a kickoff Sunday in the Maywood, Westwood area.
In other business, the council approved:
- Reappointments of Dr. U Pete Williams to the Danville Public Building Commission; Deanna Witzel to the Vermilion Housing Authority Board; and Jane Andrews and Martha Espino to the Danville Public Library Board
- A $205,000 professional services agreement with Farnsworth Group for Garfield Park improvements design and bidding documents. The city completed a master plan for pool and park improvements. This is for a design for the park improvements. Puhr said this is approving what Farnsworth previously presented to the council on park plans including trails, the football area, interactive gardens and the playground. This is nothing to do with the pool upgrades, he added. Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers said the agreement is to develop the site plans for the park, demolition of existing buildings or structures for the revised site plan improvements, bidding documents and assisting the city with bidding. Mayor Williams also clarified an updated Garfield Park pool budget that includes $200,000 in estimated expenses per year and $100,000 annually in income. It's important to set aside about $50,000 to $60,000 a year for ongoing maintenance, Williams said, adding that the city didn't do this in the past such as if a pump or something else goes out. Pool admission fees also will be increasing. The pool is expected to reopen in May 2024.
- A new sublease for operations and maintenance of the Public Safety Building between the city, Vermilion County and Danville Public Building Commission. The current three-year sublease expires Oct. 31, 2022. The city’s cost: $1.55 million for November 2022 to October 2023, $1.61 million the second year and $1.67 million the third year. The rent doesn’t include annual bond payments of about $46,200.
- Purchasing safety training and compliance software for another year from Velocity EHS of Chicago for $24,308.
- Authorizing a budget amendment to fiscal year 2022-2023 in the city’s finance and legal department budgets. The finance amendment: $8,953, the city’s portion from found sales tax and hotel motel tax revenue not sent to the city. The $2,500 legal department amendment is for assistant corporation counsel advertising.
- Authorizing execution and amendment of downtown operating assistance grant agreement for Danville Mass Transit.
