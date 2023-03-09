DANVILLE — A Danville alderman is facing a former alderman in the Danville City Council Ward 6 election on April 4.
The Commercial-News sent election questions to the contested city council candidates.
Ward 6 Alderman Ethan Burt was appointed to the city council in February 2022. Former alderman Aaron Troglia moved out of the ward.
Burt, 34, 304 Swisher Ave., is married to Bethany and they have a 4-year-old son.
Burt attended Hoopeston Area High School. He’s self-employed and in between businesses. Burt and his wife were wedding photographers for 10 years, but they closed that business in December. The are opening a new business this spring (not photography related).
Jon Cooper, 67, 301 E. Winter Ave., is married to Judy and they have one son.
Cooper’s education: Covington, Ind. High School; Vincennes University, Vincennes, Ind., associate’s degree; University of Denver in Denver, Colo.
He is semi-retired. Cooper previously served as an alderman from 2007 to 2019. He also is a member of the Turtle Run Golf Club, Sons of American Legion Post 210 and Illinois High School Referee Association.
Burt said he’s seeking his first elected term because, “I was appointed to city council last February with not much more than a prayer. The Lord prompted me to accept so I did. It has been a delightful surprise getting to know city leaders and the many involved citizens of Danville. I have learned much about this city I’ve grown to love and I am eager to continue working for it.”
Cooper said, “I am running for Ward 6 alderman because I want to represent your values and be your voice on the city council. I will be your voice and ally and will make it my mission to ensure that residents’ issues are the first and main priority of the city council. I am not afraid to speak my voice or ask the tough questions that will be needed at city council because I want to be the voice of the community. In the end, I am always thoughtful, transparent and honest in the decision-making process. I am your resident’s first advocate representing you on this ballot as your alderman for Ward 6.”
Cooper said the most important issues concerning this office are, “Housing is an essential commodity. The quality of our housing is of the utmost importance in determining the health of our community. We should offer incentives for investment in residential properties, rental and owner-occupied, property tax abatement for residential property owners who invest in their property. This administration eliminated a code enforcement inspector. I would propose to re-instate that position to do annual inspections for rental properties — set minimum thresholds for acceptability. With over 2,000 houses for rent in this community, landlords should follow the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development quality standards. We need to offer business incentives to help and create existing and new business to stay and locate in Danville. We as citizens need to shop and support all of our current businesses as much as possible.”
Burt said about the most important issues, “I think the city council that I have joined was already and still is doing an excellent job. But there is much more work to do. A perhaps less obvious issue that I am concerned with is how disconnected we are to our neighbors. Year after year it gets easier to become more isolated and keep to ourselves. This leads to myriad problems. Communities become easier targets for crime. Citizens feel unimportant and alone. Mental health issues are increasingly prevalent. I would like to see a rekindling of neighborhood associations, which, fortunately, steps are already being taken to bring that about. We also need more community-oriented events like First Fridays (huge fan). People often harken to yesteryear as better times, but many aspects can’t be returned to (many for good riddance). But I believe developing better bonds with those around us will yield profound benefits.
Another issue that is very important to me is physical health. In the short time I have served on the council there have been several ‘experts’ who have come before the council to address health concerns, but none of them have addressed the core issues, nutrition and lifestyle. People cannot subsist on pharmaceuticals, dialysis and therapy. We as city leaders cannot only concern ourselves with economics and public safety. Public health keeps deteriorating and our citizens deserve better.”
