As the Vermilion Regional Airport continues to search for a new manager, other personnel changes have been made.
Interim manager Rod Hightower said there have been five applicants for airport manager, with four of them qualified to be considered.
Interviews have occurred with candidates.
Hightower said the one who is well qualified, who lives outside of Illinois, is “a little expensive.”
There were to be discussions with the board.
Other restaffing has occurred with the airport.
Office Manager/Assistant Airport Manager Sheryl Tingley has resigned.
Hightower said Tingley’s position has been eliminated.
It now will be an office administrator position to answer phones and meet with people. This will be a part-time position.
The bookkeeping part of the former office manager position will be outsourced, Hightower said.
Doug Hardy is now the full-time maintenance manager and John Brumfield is part-time in maintenance.
Hightower said the airport will hire the right manager candidate as soon as possible. A timeline is based on the candidate chosen and availability too.
Hightower said it’s hard for many organizations to find employees right now.
“I’m done when the board is done with me,” Hightower said about serving as manager in the interim.
