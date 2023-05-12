DANVILLE — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority board interviewed three more airport manager candidates at a special meeting on Thursday.
Board member Steve Foster said the board should soon hire for the position.
“We’ve talked to a lot of people,” Foster said of applicants. “We ought to resolve it pretty soon.”
The board started its search late last year for a new airport manager when former manager Alex Gale resigned after being suspended.
The board on Thursday also acted on additional airfield and other projects.
Foster said with all the improvements taking place at the airport, it will be “a real model for the whole area.”
