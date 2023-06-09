The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board announces the hiring of Teresa “Tess” Cook as the new Vermilion Regional Airport Manager.
Cook, from Lexington, Ky., has relocated to Danville with long-term partner Lane Bradford and is eager to continue the transformational stewardship of Vermilion Regional Airport, according to the board announcement.
Cook earned her Bachelor of Science, Aeronautics degree from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University’s Arizona campus in 2021. Her hard work and dedication earned Cook a high GPA and Deans list honors throughout her time with Embry Riddle, according to the airport board. Embry Riddle is the premier Aeronautical and Aerospace University in the U.S.
Flying Cessna 172’s in the Embry Riddle Flight Program has yielded Cook more than 100 hours of flight time including being a Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. This Aeronautical knowledge and skill will serve Cook well in the airport manager role as she understands the role of airports in the National Airspace System, the board states.
Prior to Vermilion Regional Airport, Cook worked for Silent Falcon as a professional drone pilot providing PCI pavement indexing services and data analysis to U.S. airports. This is a critical function for planning the life, maintenance and refurbishment of an airport's most valuable and expensive infrastructure asset: the runways, taxiways and apron/ramps, the board says.
Cook's career: Commercial Drone Pilot at Silent Falcon: Managed UAS operations, compliance, airfield inspections, safety; data analyst at Silent Falcon UAS: Identified airport distresses to evaluate concrete quality (ASTM 5340); Mitigation strategies for safety management systems (SMS).
Pilot Credentials: Part 107 certified remote drone pilot; student pilot with flight training in single-engine aircraft.
Board Experience: treasurer for Yavapai 99’s (women pilots club) in Prescott, Ariz.; treasurer for World4Women at Embry Riddle in Prescott, Ariz.
Education: BS – Aeronautics Embry Riddle Aeronautical University 2021; Minors: Aviation Safety, Aviation Business Administration; Dean’s List recognition in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Community Service: prepared cooked meals to support families at Ronald McDonald House; volunteered with Yavapai 99s at Skykids event; staff member at Girls In Aviation Day, promoting aviation to girls ages 10-13.
The board started its search late last year for a new airport manager when former manager Alex Gale resigned after being suspended. Consultant Rod Hightower of St. Louis has been serving as interim manager.
