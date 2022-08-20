CAYUGA, Ind. — Discussions are starting to ramp up ahead of the 2023 Farm Bill negotiations this spring in Washington, D.C.
Vermillion County Soil and Water Conservation District and Farm Bureau hosted a Farm Bill listening session with U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) at Morgan Brothers Farm just west of Cayuga, Ind. Attendees participated in a Farm Bill briefing by the Indiana Farm Bureau and National Association of Conservation Districts to prepare for the discussion with Rep. Bucshon.
The need for expanded funding in federal conservation programs and technical assistance spearheaded the conversation among several local producers and the congressman.
The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden, also entered into the discussion since there was a significant increase in conservation funding for NRCS and technical assistance. However, this funding is limited, and it was stressed that the increase in funding needs to be permanent to provide incentives for voluntary participation in conservation programs.
The discussion moved from conservation to waters of the U.S. and the possible ruling from the Environmental Protection Agency regarding a revised definition of navigable waters. That definition change could adversely affect how local producers manage their current production acres. Other topics discussed included: property rights, climate change legislation, carbon sequestration, energy generation and infrastructure.
Rep. Bucshon shared his thoughts on the upcoming negotiations regarding the Farm Bill and that he favors protecting conservation programs. He also stressed the need for continued correspondence from all sectors of the agriculture industry to keep him and other legislators apprised of producers’ needs.
“The congressman was thoroughly engaged with our producers and provided meaningful feedback to their questions,” Eric Shideler, SWCD Executive Director, said.
