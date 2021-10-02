ARMSTRONG — As Illinois continues to face an agricultural education teacher shortage, one group is tackling the issue through a grant program for beginning ag teachers.
Destiny Swalve, ag teacher at Armstrong Township High School, was selected as one of four new agriculture teachers in Illinois to receive recognition as a recipient of the Illinois Agricultural Education Teacher grant. Swalve applied for the grant program and was selected based on excellent efforts in the classroom as well as strong short and long term personal and agriculture program goals.
Illinois agricultural education teachers completing their first year in the classroom are eligible to apply for this grant. The amount of the grant payment will increase over the course of the teacher’s first five years in the classroom, up to $10,000 total, if they meet the re-application process confirming they remain active as an agricultural education teacher in the state of Illinois.
“I knew when I was a freshman I wanted to be an ag teacher,” Swalve said. She sees the value of agricultural education for her students.
Representatives from Vermilion County Farm Bureau and the Facilitating Coordination in Agricultural Education (FCAE) were on hand for the surprise announcement of the award to Swalve in front of her students.
“We have a strong high school ag education history in Vermilion County, and that continues with the current programs,” said Kerry Wienke, Vermilion County Farm Bureau’s executive director. “It’s great to see this award presented to one of our local teachers, validating the hard work they do in our classrooms.”
The Illinois Farm Bureau, through its charitable arm, the IAA Foundation, created the Illinois Agricultural Education Teacher Grant Program. Illinois Farm Bureau provided seed money to begin the program, and the IAA Foundation seeks additional funding partners to continue adding new first year teachers into the grant program, with a goal of funding 32 teachers over a 12-year timeframe.
More program information can be found online at www.iaafoundation.org under “Our Mission at Work.”
