DANVILLE — A Friday afternoon accident claimed the life of a 70-year-old Cheneyville woman.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified Brenda McVicker on Saturday as the victim of the accident.
Her identity was held until next of kin could be contacted.
The accident occurred on Route 49 north of County Road 4000 N, on Friday afternoon.
Illinois State Police shut down Route 49 for several hours from 4000 North to Route 9.
An autopsy was performed Saturday and the accident is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office.
