Danville Area Community College hosted the Academic Challenge in Engineering and Science (ACES) Regional competition, a test of aptitudes in mathematics and science, on Tuesday. The regional competition was sponsored by the Math, Sciences and Health Professions Division at DACC.
Students were tested in seven different academic areas which included mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, English, engineering graphics and computer science. Nearly 115 students from Armstrong Township, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Shiloh and Westville high schools participated. Teams that have placed first or second, as well as all individuals earning a first or second place in their division, will be competing in sectional competition on March 9 at Eastern Illinois University.
Academic Challenge in Engineering and Science Competition Winners
Team Awards – Trophies
Division 300- Small Schools (enrollment less than or equal to 300)
- First: Milford High School
- Second: Armstrong Township High School
- Third: Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
Division 700- Middle Size Schools (enrollment between 301 and 700)
- First: Oakwood High School
- Second: Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School
- Third: Westville High School
Individual Award Winners – 300 Division
Math
- First: Cameron Langellier (Milford)
- Second: Carter Borgers (Milford)
- Third: Aria Leppard (Milford)
English
- First: Landon Freeman (Armstrong)
- Second: Maddie Hardwick (Milford), Jeremy Lappin (Georgetown-Ridge Farm)
- Third: Lily North (Shiloh), Gigi Mulvaney (Armstrong)
Chemistry
- First: Madison Demarse (Milford)
- Second: Chloe Winslow (Georgetown-Ridge Farm)
- Third: Rylan Mosier (Georgetown-Ridge Farm)
Physics
- First: Landon Freeman (Armstrong)
- Second: Kayli Trotter (Shiloh), Andy Houlihan (Shiloh), Zoey Harding (Armstrong)
- Third: Donovan Loveall-Lavandoski (Shiloh)
Biology
- First: Kenzie Hales (Shiloh)
- Second: Kelsey Blackford (Armstrong), Andy Houlihan (Shiloh), Jack Houlihan (Shiloh), Brenden Cash (Shiloh)
- Third: Kaylee Blackford (Armstrong)
Engineering Graphics
- First: Levi Ash (Shiloh), Grant North (Shiloh)
- Second: Kennedy Brown (Shiloh), Lily Brown (Shiloh)
- Third: Noa Rosa (Shiloh)
Computer Science
- First: Tanner Steele (Georgetown-Ridge Farm), Carter Borgers (Milford)
- Second: Paul Harms (Milford), Colton Murphy (Armstrong), Alex McCrone (Georgetown-Ridge Farm), Jacob Smith (Shiloh)
- Third: Zoey Harding (Armstrong)
Individual Award Winners – 700 Division
Math
- First: Kevin Clapp (Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative)
- Second: Piper Heise (Westville), Tayelor Lowe (Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin), Kyle McFarland (Oakwood), Grant Powell (Oakwood), Joshua Gernand (Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
- Third: Kalie Tison (Oakwood), Natalie Clapp (Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
English
- First: Sean Hudson (Hoopeston)
- Second: Eva Rangel (Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
- Third: Ramona Liggett (Oakwood)
Chemistry
- First: Amber-Christine Reed (Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
- Second: Emely Goodwin (Oakwood), Levi Tucker (Westville), Alexa Ball (Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
- Third: Aidan Skinner (Westville)
Physics
- First: Joshua Gernand (Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
- Second: Kyle McFarland (Oakwood)
- Third: Grant Powell (Oakwood)
Biology
- First: Ethan Richards (Westville)
- Second: Jayden Bolton (Hoopeston)
- Third: Jackson Priest (Westville)
Engineering Graphics
- First: Sean Hudson (Hoopeston)
- Second: Gabriel Joneikis (Hoopeston)
- Third: Aidan Skinner (Westville), Kollin Schrader (Oakwood)
Computer Science
- First: Bujar Haziri (Oakwood), Ethan Frattick (Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
- Second: Kollin Schrader (Oakwood)
- Third: Levi Tucker (Westville), Hannah Smith (Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin), Cade Schaumburg (Westville)
DACC Scholarship Winners
This year Danville Area Community College awarded a scholarship to the two highest ranking seniors competing in Academic Challenge. These scholarships cover 24 credit hours at DACC. This year’s winners were: Kelsey Blackford (Armstrong) and Ethan Richards (Westville)
