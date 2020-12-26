DANVILLE — When one door closes, another opens.
For Carolyn Smith and Donna Lillard, the close of Heartland Fair has led them to The Galleria.
“I have had had other businesses, but not like this,” Smith said. “We have had different businesses, but we feel now is the time to merge businesses and put what I like to together with what she likes to do.
“I have been in retail for 30-40 years in different stores and I was a model in different stores throughout the years,” Lillard said. “I have had stores in Indiana, Georgia, California and Illinois. I have been doing this for a long time and this is the right time to do it again.”
What Smith focuses on is crafts and antiques, while Lillard focuses on clothes and with 3,000 square feet in their spot at 119 N. Vermillion St., there is a lot of room for both.
“Eighty percent of the store is handmade or refurbished. The rest of it is clothes, jewelry. We also have vendors, who do handmade things and people that consign with us,” Smith said. “We have 3,000 square feet in this building and most of the stuff is shabby chic and primitive, glitzy contemporary. We have a little kids clothing store in the back and we have adult clothing that is sold throughout the Galleria.
The ladies did most of their business at the late Heartland Fair, but when the place closed, Smith and Lillard focused on doing their own business.
“I used to be over at Heartland Fair for 30 years and when it closed, it gave us the opportunity to come together,” Smith said. “We have been talking about this for a few years, but we had to find the right place that is affordable in the right location.”
There are four vendors and five cosigners that have set up booths in the Galleria with room for more. Smith says that she wants to continue to help local vendors and give variety to Downtown Danville.
“I try to keep the vendors local because we have good local talent but there is not a great place for them to show it,” Smith said. “This is a place that has everything and it is not just one thing. A lot of places are mostly primitive or country, but we try to be a little bit of everything.”
The store is striving to have every style set up from shabby, chic, contemporary, primitive and Americana.
“My imagination just runs wild and I just see what can be presentable to where people can give ideas in how they use it in their home. It is fun to come up with new ideas,” said Tina Forthenberry, who is one of the vendors. “With my husband and son in the National Guard, I try to go more patriotic. I refurbish flags for the American Legion, so I am big on military.”
While Lillard started as a model and worked in retail, Smith took a different route.
“There was a furniture store that was up where the old Zayre used to be. I went up to buy some furniture and they had the most beautiful arrangements but the prices were very expensive,” Smith said. “I thought that I can make that and I started to make it for I and then my family started to ask about them and I started making things for them and then it got expensive to make things for my family for free.
“I started selling some of my stuff to family and friends and took up a small booth in a craft store that was downtown and then I rented things from Heartland Fair and it went huge and I rented more and more space and I was selling furniture, flowers and doing things for weddings.
While The Galleria is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Smith and Lillard have not had a proper Grand Opening. But that will change by the start of 2021.
“We wanted to open up when the crafts show season started, but with COVID taking that away, we have people trying to unload a lot of product. I have a hold a few of the vendors that did those shows and see if they wanted will be after Christmas and we can put more of our spring stuff up and I think it is big enough for socially distancing and everyone can spread out. I think it is going to do real well. We have some motivated people to help as well. Our biggest goal is to fill every room with a vendor.”
“I am excited about the spring, I think we will do very well,” Lillard said. “We are proud to be African-American owned and the word is getting out slowly.”
