DANVILLE — For the last time Friday, 91-year-old courtroom bailiff Robert O'Brien of Danville welcomed people coming into the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse and conducted his duties.
O'Brien's last day was Friday. He officially retires Sept. 8 from the position he's had at the courthouse for 20 years.
O'Brien said he's enjoyed his time at the courthouse.
"Time flies," he said.
He said he's most enjoyed the interaction with people.
O'Brien previously worked in retail and in the credit reporting business.
O'Brien said his father worked as a police officer for 33 years, and the courthouse position peaked O'Brien's interest. He said he leaned toward law enforcement.
Part of his bailiff duties included saying "All rise" when a judge enters the courtroom, and seating the audience members.
The bailiffs are mainly retirees who work part-time, according to Kristina Dixon, jury coordinator, deputy court administrator and supervisor to the bailiffs.
She said O'Brien's retirement was more unique because of his age and years worked.
There was a small reception for O'Brien Friday afternoon for his final day of work.
O'Brien said he doesn't have a lot of plans for his retirement. He said there will be some things for him to do at his condo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.