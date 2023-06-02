On May 26, Earthrise Energy awarded a $5,000 RISE Grant to Gateway Family Services of Illinois, a nonprofit organization providing mental health services to residents of central Illinois.
Earthrise Energy owns the Tilton Energy power plant and is building renewable energy projects in the region.
The company established its RISE Grant program to support nonprofit organizations directly providing programs or services that improve the environment, support excellence in education and serve the local communities where Earthrise operates.
The grant from Earthrise Energy will be used to bridge the health insurance coverage gaps that residents of Vermilion County often experience when seeking mental healthcare and increase access to these important services.
“Gateway Family Services provides critical services for people struggling with anxiety, grief and depression, which for many was exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Carla Tully, co-founder and CEO of Earthrise Energy. “We are proud to partner with Gateway Family Services to ensure people have access to mental health services they need and make a difference in the lives of Vermilion County residents.”
Gateway Family Services provides innovative, individualized and intensive services to those in Central Illinois, including trauma-focused equine-assisted psychotherapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, art, and nature therapies.
“We thank Earthrise for this grant, which will help us meet the high demand for mental health services,” said Michael Remole, CEO of Gateway Family Services. “Many of our clients are underinsured or uninsured, and a significant number of our clients are in the foster care system. These dollars will help cover co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses that create financial barriers for those clients getting mental health services.”
In addition to the Tilton Energy Center, Earthrise Energy owns and operates the Gibson City Energy Center and the Shelby County Energy Center in central Illinois. The company also owns and operates the Lincoln Generating Facility and Crete Energy Venture power plants in northeastern Illinois. The company is also building more than 1.5 gigawatts of renewable energy projects in the state.
For more information about Gateway Family Services, go to gatewayfamilyservices.org.
