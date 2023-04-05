DANVILLE – VA Illiana Health Care System accepted a donation of $5,000 Tuesday from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Department of Illinois at VA Illiana’s Danville VA Medical Center.
The donation will be used to support the renovation of the Danville VA Medical Center’s volleyball court, which is used by inpatient and outpatient veterans participating in recreation therapy programs.
“This incredibly generous donation will help provide Veterans with even more outstanding opportunities to experience the transformative and healing power of recreation therapy,” said VA Illiana Acting Executive Director Jon Beidelschies. “We are so grateful to the VFW Auxiliary Department of Illinois for supporting the VA mission. Together, we can do so much for those who have served our nation.”
Deborah Gard, a VFW Auxiliary Department of Illinois Veterans Affairs Veteran Service Representative, presented the donation. Gard is a 53-year member of the VFW Auxiliary and has been involved in volunteer work at VA Illiana since 2014. She said the organization is proud to support veterans and respond to their needs in an impactful way.
About VA Illiana Health Care System
VA Illiana Health Care System provides services at 6 locations serving a 34-county area of central Illinois and west-central Indiana. Locations include the Danville VA Medical Center and five community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield. The VA Illiana Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 12 (VISN 12). VISN 12 includes medical centers and clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana and the upper Peninsula of Michigan.
