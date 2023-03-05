The fourth grade classes of Mark Denman Elementary were excited to host the annual Black History Wax Museum on Friday, Feb. 24.
The fourth graders worked hard at researching the lives of many notable African Americans.
Students and teachers from across the school visited the fourth graders in the school’s cafeteria to listen to their presentations and learn more about their research.
Families and friends of Mark Denman Elementary also attended on Friday, including state Sen. Paul Faraci.
Sen. Faraci and Pastor LeStan Hoskins, from It Takes a Village Mentorship, visited with students and celebrated their work.
“It was great to see our guests, staff and students celebrate Black History Month with this MDE tradition,” said Eric Nethercott, assistant principal.
