DANVILLE — Four Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System police officers have been selected as National Police Award recipients by the Office of Security & Law Enforcement for 2019.
This is now the fourth year in a row police officers from VA Illiana have received this award. These officers ensure the safest possible work environment for all VAIHCS employees, visitors and veterans. The officers selected for this prestigious award are:
● Administrative Support of the Year: Jayson Thomson
● Police Officer of the Year: Joshua Youngblood
● Supervisory Officer of the Year: David G. Rusk III
● Deputy Chief of the Year: Shawn Harper
These awards recognize specific accomplishments and professional contributions of Veterans Affairs Police Officers in the performance of his/her duties in support of the VA mission.
“These officers excel in providing an exceptional level of service and innovation to our medical center and allow us to provide the best police services to our veterans, visitors and staff,” said Shawn Bransky, VAIHCS medical center director.
“These professionals are the best of the best and I am extremely proud of the efforts this team has performed keeping VA Illiana a safe environment.”
Since the inception of the Office of Security & Law Enforcement National Awards program in 2007, the VAIHCS Police Service has now had a total of 11 national award winners.
These are: Richard Varns, Officer of the Year (2007); Lt. Kevin Collins, Supervisory Officer of the Year (2016): Officer Daniel Verhoeven. Officer of the Year (2016); Roger Brushaber, Chief of the Year (2016); Officer Troy Nichols, Officer of the Year (2017); Deputy Chief Richard Varns, Supervisory Officer of the Year (2017); Captain Shawn Harper, Administrative Support Officer of the Year (2018).
ABOUT ILLILANA
VAIHCS is located in Danville, along with five community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield. VAIHCS is a part of the Great Lakes Health Care System, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 12, with eight medical centers which include facilities in Illinois, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin.
VAIHCS provides primary and secondary healthcare services to veterans residing in central Illinois and west central Indiana. Inpatient services are available in acute and sub-acute internal medicine and psychiatry.
The Community Living Centers (CLC) provide a skilled care environment with special focus on rehabilitation, dementia and Alzheimer’s care, geri-psychiatric care, palliative care and extended care. A full cadre of ambulatory care services is offered, including primary care, ambulatory surgery, mental health, substance abuse and specialty care.
