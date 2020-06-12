DANVILLE — It’s been a “Call to Action” for Vermilion County 4-H Federation members to help their community and spread kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hannah Beck, president of the Vermilion County 4-H Federation, and Naomi Dolan, vice president, said the federation created the project and also a 4-H bingo to do activities at home. Beck is a member of the Stoney Creek Ramblers 4-H Club, and Dolan is a member of the Snider-Kickapoo, Inc. 4-H Club.
For the Call to Action project, a box outside the University of Illinois Extension office in Danville, 3164 N. Vermilion St., accepts donations of face masks and puzzle books during June.
A flyer reads: “We need volunteers! Join 4-H in brightening the lives of our neighbors in nursing homes and around the county by helping us collect face masks and puzzle books.
“Our neighbors in nursing homes have found it hard to stay occupied as they cannot have visitors due to COVID-19. During this time, many of them have turned to puzzle books to stay occupied.
“Masks have also been hard to come by during this time. Many have turned to sewing masks as the shortage continues. If you love to sew, this is the activity for you. We would appreciate any donations.”
Beck said they’re happy to help the community.
“Federation came up with this project, created the marketing, and will be helping to disperse the collected items. They also created the bingo game as a way to help the youth in our unit stay connected, showcase mastery and to give back to their communities,” said Mynda Tracy, 4-H youth development educator with the U of I Extension serving Vermilion, Champaign, Ford and Iroquois counties.
For the 4-H bingo, Dolan said some of the bingo challenges are to create an origami clover to share with a friend, show off your 4-H project expertise with a helpful tip, drop a raw egg from 5 feet without it breaking, make a plastic bag sleeping pad and pitch your 4-H passion by posting a video of why you love 4-H. Other activities are to make a calm jar, make a healthy snack and grow extra food to donate.
Youths completing five activities in a row on the bingo card get a prize.
A virtual 4-H show is taking the place of normal shows at the Vermilion County Fair this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At the start of June, the Extension announced that as Illinois moved into Phase 3 of the coronavirus Restore Illinois plan, in-person events through the end of July would be hosted online.
The decision was made to transfer this year’s 4-H showings to a virtual platform.
4-H general project and livestock shows and exhibitions are using the digital exhibition platform FairEntry.
There are about 150 Vermilion County youths involved in 4-H, who show multiple projects.
The youths this month will submit photos and videos for their showings to be judged.
4-H is a youth development organization, empowering youths with the skills to lead. 4-H through cooperative extension, public universities across the nation, provides experiences where young people learn by doing.
The 4-H pledge is “I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country and my world.”
