CAYUGA, Ind. — Vermillion County 4-H held its annual 4-H J.O.L.T. Training recently. J.O.L.T. is Journey of Opportunities for Leaders of Tomorrow. That’s exactly what 4-H is — a journey of opportunities.
This year’s J.O.L.T. was held at the 4-H Community Building at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds over two afternoons to divide the crowd. Upon arrival, participants were divided into small groups and stayed with that group the entire event. Each small group was facilitated by 4-H Jr. Leaders.
The event was organized into an Escape Room theme with each group having to solve a puzzle that would give them the clue to the office to be learned about. That then led to the next clue for the next challenge. Throughout the tasks, participants learned about the responsibilities of the 4-H offices of president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. These are offices most 4-H clubs have. Participating in J.O.L.T. helps youth to understand the responsibilities and expectations of each of these offices before being nominated within their club. Vermillion County clubs are encouraged to rotate the offices and responsibilities of recreation, demonstration, science, snacks, and devotions in an effort for more club members to have the opportunity for leadership throughout the club year.
Michele McConnell was the guest speaker who zoomed in on both days for the participants. Michele is a 10-year 4-H alumnus from Hancock County, Indiana. Michele stressed to the participants to work hard towards their goals and dreams. She wanted to play on Broadway. She worked in smaller venues for years eventually working her way to Broadway. Once in the NY area, she was the understudy for years before landing the role of Carlotta in Phantom of the Opera. She had to continue to work hard as the norm on Broadway is to audition and interview every six months to earn the opportunity to continue in the role. She now teaches voice through a local college but continues to hold the Broadway record for having the longest run in a single role in any show to ever have played on Broadway.
Through Michele’s message to the participants she stressed the importance of S.T.E.A.M. When most people think of this it’s referring to science, technology, engineering, arts or agriculture, and math. Michele put a different spin on S.T.E.A.M. and elaborated quite a bit on each. Here are the highlights:
- Social Management – “You’ll be as good as the five people you are consistently around.” “Never take advice from someone you wouldn’t trade places with.” She stressed to be aware of the difference between “basement people” and “balcony people” and encouraged participants to be and surround themselves with “balcony people.” “Basement people tend to see the way to get ahead is by putting others down or using others as rungs on a ladder where Balcony people are possibility thinkers and lift others up challenging others to rise to their individual potential.”
- Time Management – “Those who show up, go up.” Those who are present with a positive attitude and good work ethic will have better odds of meeting their goals and setting new ones to continually rise to the occasion. “Time management is also guilt management. Plan your work and work your plan. If you know you need to get something done, plan it and stick to the plan. Otherwise, in time you will feel guilty for not getting it done.”
- Emotional Management -”Learning how to do something new and loving the process is a good emotional management tool.” Michele warned that, “Social media is a highlight reel of a person’s life. Try not to compare yourself to what you see on social media because it’s unrealistic.” “When you find yourself getting upset, stop and think ‘who or what is really worth your tears?’”
- Activity Management – She commended all participants for being at a leadership development event on a weekend. “You are investing in yourselves to learn. In today’s world, especially with social media, it’s easy to want to do something all the time to fill every minute of every day because friends are. Activity was clarified as shopping, concerts, going out to eat, constantly getting together with others for the sake of getting together with others so it can be posted. Have you ever looked at social media or listened to friends talk and thought of others’ posts and conversations, ‘Your actions are speaking so loudly that I can’t hear what you’re saying.’?” Activity management can lead to improved emotional management, time management, social management and.....money management.
- Money Management – “As a growing leader, think about yourself as the CEO of your life. CEO’s strive for their companies to be successful. Budgeting and money management is a key that leads to success. As young leaders, you are ready to learn basic money management strategies. An easy way to start is to simply ask yourself, ‘Do I want this or do I need this?’ ‘Do I want this because so-and-so has it or because it’s something that I truly want, value, and am willing to save my hard-earned money for?’
“Growing up is hard and peer pressure is fierce. Growing up in an age of social media magnifies the peer pressure. Be yourself. Be true to who you are. Think about S.T.E.A.M. the way we’ve talked about today. Because you’re here today, you are working to make yourself a better person and leader through 4-H.”
Michele gave youth the opportunity to ask questions that ranged from her childhood in Indiana, 4-H projects she liked when she was in 4-H, and performing.
For more information about Vermillion County 4-H, visit the group’s Facebook page at Vermillion Co. 4-H or website at www.extension.purdue.edu/vermillion or call the Purdue Extension Vermillion County Office at (765) 492-5330.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.