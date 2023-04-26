DANVILLE – In what is becoming an annual tradition, the Illinois Extension and Danville Area Community College will host 4-H Drones in Agriculture Competition & College and Career Fair, Thursday, May 11 in Mary Miller Gym.
Participants will be in two groups, alternating flying the drone obstacle course with tours of the College and an Ag Industries exposition.
The student-participants will have a full day. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the first event taking off at 10 a.m. Drone contest awards will be announced during the noon lunch break, and the day will close with a scavenger hunt from 12:45 until the 2:00 p.m. dismissal.
Currently, the competition will feature six schools with 2-member teams and some schools will field two teams. The course is being designed by DACC Agriculture Professor Brandy Marron.
Drones have become increasingly important in the field of agriculture.
According to Marron, “Drones are used in field scouting, stand counts, plant health, aerial photography, and spraying.” DACC Ag students use drones in Introduction to UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems), Introduction to Precision Ag, and Agricultural Pesticides courses.
For more information about the competition, or to arrange for photos at the event, please contact Professor Brandy Marron at b.marron@dacc.edu.
