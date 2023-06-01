DANVILLE — The third Annual Anti-Violence Basketball Tournament at Garfield Park on Saturday is proving to be the biggest one yet.
It’s hosted by Mosaic City Church and It Takes a Village Mentorship.
“Last year we had 125 students signed up, however, at this point we have 175 students signed up and we are expecting more,” said Mosaic City Church Pastor LeStan Hoskins.
“I think this year will be bigger and better as we will be adding different youth programs to come and cheer between the games,” Hoskins added.
The free event is open to all Danville youth in grades K-12. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The event started in 2021 when Hoskins, who organizes the event with his wife, Jennifer, said they really started realizing all the violence and what’s going on in the community.
He said the tournament is a way to get the youth involved in a sport they like and encourage them to make positive decisions during the summer and continue to do so.
Basketball games will be all day. There will be free food. Participants will receive a free T-shirt and certificate.
They are still accepting sponsors and donations. The public can volunteer to help with the event and sign a child up to play.
For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page or website: mosaiccitydanville.org.
