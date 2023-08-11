VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. – On Thursday, a 38-year-old Cayuga man was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.
Indiana State Police Putnamville Post initiated a criminal investigation on June 29 after receiving information from the Vermillion County Department of Child Service’s concerning allegations of sexual misconduct with a female younger than 16 years old.
According to police, the investigation revealed that Lee Pearman had allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a female minor under the age of 16. The allegations took place in Vermillion County.
After reviewing the investigation, the Vermillion County Prosecutors Office issued an arrest warrant on Aug. 4 for Pearman. Lafayette Trooper Brad Howell arrested Pearman on the active warrant on Thursday. Pearman is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
