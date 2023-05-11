DANVILLE — Spending one’s entire career in one job, and at one school, is unique for a teacher.
As generations of local families have come to appreciate, Meade Park Elementary School Physical Education teacher Scott Stewart has been there for their children for 34 years.
He’s now ready to retire at the end of this school year, and will miss the school family just as much as families will miss him.
Meade Park Principal Tanner DeLaurier said Stewart “has a heart of gold and makes P.E. class enjoyable for all.”
DeLaurier addsed that Stewart always has a smile on his face and a positive attitude.
“It is never a bad day in the gym with Mr. Stewart. We have parents of current students that cannot wait to talk about having Mr. Stewart when they went to Meade Park. When the parents of our students come in for conferences or just casual conversation, they always ask ‘Is Mr. Stewart still here?’” DeLaurier said.
Stewart said working at Meade Park was his first job after graduating from Eastern Illinois University. He’s from Forrest, Ill.
“I have had I think 13 principals since I’ve been here,” Stewart said.
He’s worked with a lot of different staff through the years, in addition to all the students.
“Our mobility rate’s really high. It’s like close to 50 percent,” Stewart said about students moving in and out of the city. “I’ve met I think somewhere around 15,000 students or something like that.”
Stewart said he used to be a lot better with remembering all the student’s names.
“I was really good with the names,” he said.
But with so many, he said there gets to be characteristics of the kids that he associates with them. It can be easier to remember a lot of unique names too, learning spellings and pronunciations.
Meade Park is now kindergarten through fourth grade. It previously also had fifth grade, prior to Cannon Elementary School closing and school district changes to create South View Upper Elementary School.
This school year, Meade Park Elementary School saw about 90 new Garfield Elementary School students, with that school closing last year. Those students replaced about 80 students from Fair Oaks who had moved with some of the public housing building demolitions, Stewart said.
Stewart said he always thought he’d become a teacher.
The only thing different is he thought he’d be teaching older, junior high students.
However, there simply wasn’t a job opening anywhere he interviewed when he was looking after college.
So, he thought he’d get his foot in the door and start at a Danville School District 118 elementary school.
“It turns out that I liked it so much that I just stayed here,” he said about Meade Park.
“I’m kind of sad about leaving. It’s not that I don’t enjoy my job. It’s just I think it’s time,” Stewart said about retiring.
He said P.E. hasn’t changed a lot through the years.
“The kids, they really enjoy P.E.,” he said. “If you just tell them to run, they’d run for the whole period. No questions asked.”
Stewart said the kids have fun with a variety of activities, such as with the parachute, dodge ball and other games such as tag and running games. He’s kept track of the games that work well with the students and that they enjoy.
“If it goes well, it’s my favorite too,” Stewart said. “If the kids enjoy it and we have fun together, then, you know, that’s my favorite too.”
He said the kids are willing to try about anything. They just like to be active and have fun.
Stewart said he teaches a little about health, such as heart rate, and nutrition too with the students as part of classes. He used to have a “Thought for the Day,” which included nutrition and other tidbits.
Stewart is proud of receiving an award for working 25 years in the school district, in addition to being a teacher of the year a couple years ago.
Just being with the students day-to-day and knowing that they enjoy his class have been highlights of his career, he added.
“I get 50 hugs a day,” he said.
The students have P.E. every other day, with music class the other days.
Stewart said the routine of his job will be hard to get away from. He enjoys his class schedule. He will miss the students and staff.
“It’s a family. That’s what everybody says and I really feel that,” he said. “I think the principals who have been here have chosen people to work here that have good hearts.”
For 15-20 years now, he’s taught the children of parents he’s also had in his classes.
He can hardly travel to any place in Danville, such as the gas station, without seeing someone who doesn’t know or remember him. They’ll call out “Mr. Stewart!” and ask him if he still works at Meade Park.
Stewart will finish his teaching career at the end of May. One of the last days will be the annual Field Day with activity stations at the park for the students.
In retirement, Stewart said he’s uncertain what he’ll do. He stays busy with family activities on weekends, having two children and four grandchildren, with another one on the way.
He doesn’t think he’ll search for another job for at least a year, he said.
Instead, he plans on indulging in his many hobbies. He gardens and likes to can and preserve vegetables, making salsa. He likes to golf and fish.
“I don’t really have a plan other than try to relax and enjoy myself,” Stewart said.
