DANVILLE — Danville Police Department is treating the Jan. 19 death of 3-year-old Kanari M. Miller as a homicide.
An autopsy was conducted and the preliminary cause of death was ruled as “multiple blunt injuries due to child abuse,” according to Deputy Chief Josh Webb.
Just after midnight on Jan. 19, Danville police responded to the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center Emergency Room in reference to the victim being treated for serious injuries.
Upon arrival, officers met with Miller's family members who told police Miller had been injured falling down a flight of stairs at home, according to Webb.
Detectives and the Illinois State Police crime scene investigators executed a court ordered search warrant at Miller’s residence and collected evidence from the scene.
Webb said it has been determined that the injuries Miller sustained were not consistent with the explanation of how they occurred, and that the specific injuries she sustained would not occur as a result of falling down stairs.
The details about those specific injuries are not being released publicly, to protect the integrity of the investigation, Webb said.
The Danville Police Department, along with the Illinois State Police and Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are continuing with the investigation into this incident and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.