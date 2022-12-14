The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners filled three Danville Fire Department vacancies at its meeting Tuesday.
The first vacancy was created when Lt. Jason Bilstad retired from the Fire Department earlier this year after 26 years of service.
The other vacancies were created with the retirement of Fire Chief Don McMasters. When Chief McMasters retired from the department, his vacancy created two additional vacancies after Capt. Aaron Marcott was promoted to Fire Chief in late November.
The three promoted individuals are:
William Ryan was promoted to Captain. Capt. Ryan joined the department 16 years ago. He will be assigned to the 1st Battalion. As Captain, Ryan will be assigned to Danville’s ladder truck.
Jason Hotsinpiller was promoted to Lieutenant. Lt. Hotsinpiller joined the department 17 years ago. Lt. Hotsinpiller will be assigned to the 3rd Battalion and will lead one of the city’s engine companies.
Lester Potts was promoted to Lieutenant. Lt. Potts joined the department 22 years ago. Lt. Potts will be assigned to the 2nd Battalion and will lead one of the city’s engine companies.
Swearing-in ceremonies will be held at a date and time to be determined by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
