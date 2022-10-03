INDIANOLA — Three people died in Indianola early Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Catlin-Indianola Road.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said autopsies for Lee J. Hall, 52, Felisha J. Hall, 46, and Madison G. Hall, 18, all of Oxford, Ind., are scheduled for Tuesday.
Capt. Michael Hartshorn, chief investigator for Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, said they died at the scene of the crash.
Just after midnight on Oct. 2, a Chevrolet Silverado towing an enclosed car trailer was traveling north in the northbound lane of Catlin-Indianola Road when a GMC Sierra traveling south went into the northbound lane and struck the Silverado head-on. Both vehicles were “heavily damaged” and caught fire as a result of the crash, Hartshorn said.
The Halls were in the Silverado and a 45-year-old male occupied the Sierra. Hartshorn said he was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.
Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate. No further details were released.
