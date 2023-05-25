DANVILLE — The second season of “Taps on Tuesday” begins on the day after Memorial Day, May 30, and will continue weekly through the Tuesday following Labor Day, Sept. 5.
The weekly program at 6 p.m. is modeled after the “One Hundred Nights of Taps” in Gettysburg, Penn. and features brief patriotic readings and stories, followed by the sounding of “Taps.”
Most of the weekly programs will be on the front lawn of the Vermilion County War Museum, 307 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. In case of rain, the programs will be moved inside.
Taps on Tuesday group member Greg Green said, “Since we’re in the Land of Lincoln, our first program again this year will feature the reading of the ‘Gettysburg Address,’ and one program each month will focus on Abraham Lincoln and his legacy.”
On the third Tuesday of June, July and August, “Taps on Tuesday” will be at local cemeteries. The June program will be at Atherton Cemetery, in July at the National Cemetery, and on the third
