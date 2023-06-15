DANVILLE — The city of Danville Human Relations Commission and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee will sponsor their 29th Annual Community Day on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park.
This event is open to the public, and there is no admission fee.
The program will feature “Standard”, a gospel group from Indianapolis, and include performances by the top winners of Danville’s Got Talent: Jennie Lou-Lang, Wizzo and Amani Torres.
Free food, such as barbeque, beverages and ice cream will be served. There will be activities for children (ages 4-12). The event will also include free prizes.
In case of rain, Community Day will be held at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N Vermilion.
