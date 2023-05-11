DANVILLE — Several long-time educators with Danville School District 118 are retiring this year.
D118 staff members who are retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year are:
- Todd Burch, Danville High School, teacher, 9 years.
- Donna Carlton, Mark Denman Elementary School, teacher, 24 years.
- Lynn Chasanov, Northeast Elementary Magnet School, teacher, 12 years.
- Tracy Cherry, DHS, principal, 33 years.
- Rhonda Crawley, North Ridge Middle School, teacher 15 years.
- Thea Dodd, DHS, teacher, 23 years.
- Nisa Draper, Mark Denman Elementary, teacher, 19.5 years.
- Stacey Fisher, Meade Park Elementary School, teacher 6 years.
- Kristi Latoz, Mark Denman Elementary, teacher, 34.5 years.
- Charles Miller, DHS, teacher – driver’s education, 33.5 years.
- William Miller, Mark Denman Elementary, teacher, 7.5 years.
- Sharon Phillips, Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, teacher, 34 years.
- Cindy Shahan, Mark Denman Elementary, teacher – elementary education, 23 years.
- Scott Stewart, Meade Park Elementary, P.E. teacher, 34 years.
- Christy Wagers, Northeast Elementary, teacher, 29 years.
- Paula Wolfe, Northeast Elementary, teacher, 14 years.
- Jennifer Woodrow, North Ridge, music teacher, 21 years.
- Elizabeth Yacobi, assistant superintendent of secondary education, 8 years.
- Beth Anderson, Edison Elementary School, custodian, 13.5 years.
- Denise Freed, DHS, secretary, 24 years.
- Martha Hutson, Mark Denman Elementary, food service, 4 years.
- Jacquelyn Kelly, South View Upper Elementary School, teaching assistant, 12 years.
- Sharon Miller, DHS, teaching assistant, 8 years.
- Christina Wilson, Edison Elementary School, teaching assistant, 29 years.
- John Rackow Sr., DHS, teaching assistant, 7.5 years.
