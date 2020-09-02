HOOPESTON — City council members discussed the Countryside Mall which had part of its roof collapse into the building over the weekend.
HPD Officer Morgan informed all aldermen Saturday evening of the collapse, then entered the Little Lorraine to have patrons who parked in that area of the 200 block of East Main Street, move their vehicles in the event more of the roof came down. The area was immediately cordoned off to prevent anyone from walking, biking or parking in that area.
It is the second building in a month to have part of its structure collapse. The first building on South Market Street caused the death of its owner early in August.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry added that he texted the owner that next day but has yet to receive a response from him.
The Aldermen's lengthy discussion which followed included finding a licensed building inspector to inspect all the downtown buildings, how to make the area of the Countryside Mall somewhat safer now, and putting more bite into ordinances to prevent asbsentee owners from buying and then letting their buildings decay into such disrepair that they collapse.
Alderman Bill McElhaney said the council needs to address the Countryside Mall now and do something about the awning and facade. The awning on the Countryside Mall is different from other awnings in the downtown area, he said, it's heavier and larger and could pull that wall down.
"Need to take the awning off and maybe the facade," McElhaney said. "We need to look at that because people are going to walk around the barricade. They have before." Adding he didn't want to see anyone get hurt if it should come down.
Alderman Chad Yaden stated the City needs to send the owner a 30-day certified notice by registered mail to do something about his property and get him down here to court, adding, "I don't want this to be another talked about doing it and then never do it."
Crusinberry said he would talk to a local contractor to remove the awning the next day. The City is also taking Yaden's suggestion and sending a registered letter to the owner.
In other council business, Alderman Jeff Wise wanted to know if the City was getting another building and code enforcement officer. He just learned the City once again did not have one.
Crusinberry stated he was interviewing a gentleman about the part time position but in the meantime HPD was handling all junk cars, trash and weed citations.
Wise stated bluntly, "We never seem to enforce the ordinances," and wanted to know if the aldermen can enforce the ordinances. "I don't mind signing my name to it (ordinance violation paper)."
In the ordinance codes, it does say the aldermen can enforce to the codes as well as the building and code enforcement officer.
The chicken and nuisance ordinances were tabled for further discussion.
EMA director Brad Hardcastle gave a presentation on the CURES Grant purchase. The State of Illinois was awarded $250 million to disperse among local governments to combat COVID-19, he said, and Hoopeston was awarded a grant of $220,745 to be spent by December 31, 2020. This money is to be spent only on things connected to COVID and if the money is not spent, he said, it will revert back to the state of Illinois for re-allocation.
Hardcastle's organization proposed to spend the money on 27 lap computers and accessories for department heads and elected officials for 25 employees which included Microsoft Surface, keyboard, stylus, carrying cases, docking stations (five), monitors, wireless keyboard and mouse for a total cost of $53,970.94.
The Fire Department's list included new bunker gear for the three new firefighters hired for COVID-19. This equipment includes coat, pants, boots, helmet and gloves for a total cost of $10,500.
The Police Department requested an automatic door lock/unlock system for the front door for a cost of $2,000.
Administration purchases would include eight electrostatic cleaners for city facilities, disinfectant spray for the cleaners, modular conference room tables and chairs to allow for social distancing, eight infrared thermometers for city departments, salary reimbursement for employees placed on leave during COVID-19, totaling $14,589.58.
More facemasks would also be bought for the future and other equipment in the event another outbreak happens.
- Learned work on the Bank Street curbing had started.
- Learned that an unofficial golf cart parade with fire trucks and Shriners would take place Labor Day weekend. It was organized by two former residents, according to Alderman Lourdine Florek.
- Learned the McClure Aggregate might be of interest to the City although it still has one year left in the contract. Crusinberry was informed it would be in the City's interest to amend it for residents now with a lower possible price.
- Learned Bzzz Bar owner will be in court Wed. Sept. 9 about the burned out bar on the corner of Main and Market Streets.
The City of Hoopeston will celebrate its sesquicentennial in 2021 over the July 4 weekend and will have a meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Chamber rooms to set up committees and begin planning. Interested parties are asked to come to the meeting.
The next City of Hoopeston Council meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. at City Hall.
