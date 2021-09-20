DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a shooting incident that left two dead and another two injured.
Monday, County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the deceased as Leslie E. Fisher, Jr. , 20, and Charles L. Jones, Jr., 21, both of Danville.
According to a press release issued Saturday, four people were shot at the Bluebird Liquor Store in the 3100 block of East Main in Danville at approximately 1:55 a.m. Saturday.
Two of the individuals died from their injuries and the other two individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
McFadden said that autopsies were scheduled for Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 217-442-4080. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
