Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the 18-year-old Danville man who drowned at Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening as Anreno X. Woods.
Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Vermilion County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call that a man had gone underwater in a pond at the park, according to Capt. Michael Hartshorn, chief investigator for the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies learned that Woods was fishing at the pond with his girlfriend and her three children. A bobber came off the fishing line and Woods entered the pond to retrieve it, according to Hartshorn.
While returning to the shore, Woods had trouble swimming. A bystander entered the water and tried to help Woods, but was unable to reach him.
Hartshorn said divers from the department's underwater search and rescue team located Woods around 8:05 p.m. on Thursday.
McFadden said Woods’ family has been notified and an autopsy will be performed on Saturday.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
The sheriff's department reminded the community that as water temperatures drop with the fall weather, even experienced swimmers can quickly experience difficulty in the cold water.
"Never enter a body of water without a life jacket and no personal possessions are worth risking your life," Hartshorn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.