DANVILLE — There are 15 applications for the next lottery for one conditional adult-use cannabis dispensary license for the Danville, Vermilion County region.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced Thursday it received a total of 2,693 applications for the upcoming Social Equity Criteria Lottery (SECL).
The lottery will distribute the next round of 55 conditional adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses across the 17 Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Regions in Illinois.
The applicant list, with proposed entity names, for BLS Region 6: Danville/Vermilion County’s 1 Conditional License Available: Healthy Vibes; Like City, LLC; JC Danville Holdings LLC; PinaBud; Happy Go Skunky; Hashflow LLC; Black Rose; Danville Dream Equity LLC; NQB8R; solful; Vermillion County III Investments LLC; Sticky not Stirred; PM Exotics; Healthy Vibes; and BudHound.
The SECL will be conducted by IDFPR with the Illinois Lottery in early- to mid-May. The date will be announced by IDFPR as soon as possible.
“Our simplified online application process increased the accessibility for individuals of all backgrounds and from all over Illinois to have the opportunity to write the next chapter of the most equitable cannabis industry in the country,” said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr., through a press release. “As part of the Pritzker Administration, we are committed to ensuring Illinois’ cannabis industry continues to set the gold standard for social equity and that it continues to flourish to create additional resources for communities and individuals across the state.”
Any applicant who wishes to contest the participant list may do so through May 5, 2023. If necessary, the department will post an updated list of applicants participating in the SECL.
Following the lottery, each applicant selected will have 45 calendar days to prove certain social equity eligibility criteria in order to receive a conditional license.
IDFPR will have at least 60 calendar days after the lottery to ensure the 55 applicants selected in the lottery meet the criteria. Applicants selected in the lottery will be provided an opportunity to provide supplemental information to satisfy these criteria if needed. If an applicant selected in the lottery does not provide the supplemental information, the conditional license will be offered to the next applicant drawn in that BLS Region, who must then meet the social equity eligibility criteria.
