COVINGTON, Ind. — Covington Nursery School will celebrate its 10th Annual Halloween 5K/10K walk/run on Oct. 29 at 9 a.m.
This fundraiser will take place on the Covington Circle Trail. The course is an out and back starting and ending in the Covington City Park by the soccer field.
The event is a fun, yet competitive, chip timed race. It is family friendly encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle for all ages. Costumes are encouraged.
Registration forms can be found at CentreBank, The Fountain Trust Company, Covington Public Library and Max Fitness or register online using the new website: covingtonnurseryschool5k10k.itsyourrace.com/register.
Costs for race are as follows:
- Individual 5K: $25
- Group 5K: $20 each (5 participants or more)
- Individual 10K: $25
- Group: 10K $20 each (5 participants or more)
- Child Age 0-10: Free or $10 with shirt
- Senior citizens (65 and older): $5 discount preregistered, or regular price on race day.
Covington Nursery School, a non-profit organization, has been providing early childhood education to 3 and 4 year olds since 1974. The school depends solely on low cost tuition and fundraisers. For more information find the race on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Halloween5k10k or call Jenny at 765-413-0063.
