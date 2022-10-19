DANVILLE — The Trep School is taking applications for its annual Trep OnTrack Danville Pitch Competition, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 at Danville Area Community College Bremer Center as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week 2022.
To apply, applicants must submit a two-minute video and a written application. A link is available at the website www.TrepOnTrack.com/pitch. The application deadline is Nov. 1.
“Our inaugural 2021 event was extremely successful. We provided more than $7,500 to three Danville businesses. Two of them used those funds to open brand new locations. So, we’re excited for our 2022 event because we’ve increased the prize funds to $10,000 for greater impact,” said Tricia Teague, Danville alderwoman and founder of The Trep School which is organizing the event.
With increased funding provided by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Initiative, Teague said more businesses will receive funds from the 2022 event.
“The event is similar to the ‘Shark Tank’ TV show, but with the judges providing scores on the pitch instead of making investment decisions,” Teague said. “The top five will receive funding from $5,000 for first place to $500 for fourth and fifth place.”
The judges panel consists of a diverse group of local business leaders:
• Linda Darby-Dowers, Co-owner of Greenwood Plastics
• Tim Dudley: CEO of Vermilion Advantage
• JR Fregia, Owner Courtesy Ford
• Narcissus Rankin, Director of Business & Finance, Danville District 118
• Earle Steiner, Director of Small Business Development Center at DACC
The audience, which can attend the event for free, will also get a chance to vote. Audience members can purchase vote tickets for $5 each and then cast their vote in ballot boxes associated with each business. The business with the most votes will receive 100 percent of the audience cash.
“The audience vote was wildly popular in 2021 as the winner received $385, so we’re excited to bring it back,” Teague said.
For more information about the pitch contest or the Trep OnTrack programs, go to the website https://TrepOnTrack.com or contact The Trep School at 217-497-9227.
