DANVILLE — VA Illiana Health Care System (VAIHCS) has begun COVID-19 vaccinations with the Moderna vaccine, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.
"VA Illiana Health Care System is eager to offer the Moderna vaccine to health care personnel and community living center residents,” said Shawn Bransky, VAIHCS medical center director in Danville. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”
VAIHCS is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Sites were identified based on need for the vaccine according to CDC’s 1A prioritization and capacity to store the vaccine at proper temperature.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was 94 percent effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19 disease. The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart. The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived.
Thirty-seven medical centers began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and veterans Dec. 14. Fifteen additional VA facilities received an allocation of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this.
Even after receiving COVID-19 vaccination, employees and Veterans should continue wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and washing hands often, officials say.
As vaccines become available for more groups of veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up, officials say.
