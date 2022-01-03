Red Cross volunteers responded to three home fires across central Illinois from Dec. 27 through today. Volunteers responded to incidents in Peoria, Georgetown and Washburn.
During this past week, the American Red Cross provided assistance to 18 individuals, including 10 adults and 8 children with a temporary place to stay, emergency financial assistance, food, relief items like toiletries, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance.
If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, please call our dispatch line: 1-877-597-0747.
Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. Help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your two-minute home fire escape drill — the amount of time that experts say you may have to get out before it’s too late. Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.
For more information about home fire safety, please visit redcross.org/fire. Download our free Emergency app (search “American Red Cross” in app stores or go to redcross.org/apps). Children can also learn what to do during a home fire and other emergencies with free resources at redcross.org/YouthPrep.
Cold Weather Safety Tips
As temperatures continue to drop for the rest of the week, the Red Cross has the following winter safety tips:
— Be aware of the wind chill. Avoid staying in the cold too long.
— Wear layers of clothing to stay warm, along with a hat, mittens and waterproof, insulated boots to keep feet warm and dry. Avoid unnecessary exposure of any part of the body to the cold.
— Be careful when tackling strenuous tasks like shoveling snow in cold temperatures. Take frequent breaks from the cold.
— Drink plenty of warm fluids or warm water but avoid caffeine and alcohol.
— Get out of the cold immediately if the signs of hypothermia and frostbite appear.
— Check on your neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.
