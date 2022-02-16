Red Cross volunteers responded to six home fires in Central Illinois from Feb. 7 through today. Volunteers responded to incidents in Peoria, Pekin, Danville, Rantoul and more.
During this past week, the American Red Cross provided assistance to 28 individuals, including 21 adults and 7 children with emergency financial assistance, food, relief items like toiletries, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance.
If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, please call the dispatch line: (877) 597-0747.
The Red Cross emphasizes that home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. Help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your two-minute home fire escape drill — the amount of time that experts say you may have to get out before it’s too late. Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.
For more information about home fire safety, visit redcross.org/fire.
