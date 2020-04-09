Some local drivers are not using as much gas for their vehicles right now due to only traveling for essential work and needs.
While that can help people’s wallets, it has an impact on local funding for roads and other projects.
Vermilion County Highway Engineer Adrian Greenwell discussed at a recent Danville Area Transportation Study meeting, conducted via telephone, that there is a little concern from township officials and others about Motor Fuel Tax funds.
“All local agencies receive monthly Motor Fuel Tax allotments from the state. Decreased driving means less fuel sold and therefore less income to all entities receiving Motor Fuel Tax. Counties and townships depend heavily on the MFT allotments to fund their annual maintenance programs,” according to Greenwell.
These funds are used for seal coat and other maintenance.
Greenwell said he’s not seen any information about what the decrease in revenue might be.
“Of course the longer the pandemic restrictions last the greater that decrease will be. Allotments are delayed by a month. So the allotment received in April will be based on March sales and may not show much decrease. The allotment received in May will undoubtedly be decreased,” he said.
Every local agency allotment is different. Municipalities’ (cities, towns and villages) share of the total MFT municipal allocation is based on the ratio of that municipality’s population to the population of all incorporated areas in the state. Allocations in counties having less than 1 million population receive allocations in proportion to the amount of motor vehicle license fees received from vehicles registered in the county during the preceding year, Greenwell explained.
Township allotments are based on their road mileage in proportion to the total township road miles in the state.
In calendar year 2018 township allotments in Vermilion County ranged from approximately $37,000 to $138,000 per year. Allotments are received monthly based on the fuel sales statewide in the previous month so allotments vary from month to month and from year to year.
To account for changes, the amount of maintenance will have to be adjusted to avoid overspending, Greenwell added.
Greenwell also talked about how Vermilion County highway staff have adjusted their work schedules due to COVID-19.
Currently the maintenance staff rotates one week on, one week off. They began using half crews for maintenance duties on March 23. The office is currently closed to the public. The employees are practicing social distancing, driving separate vehicles when working in pairs and working remotely from home when the situation allows it.
Other reports at the DATS meeting included about Danville Mass Transit’s reduced service and multiple times a day steps to sanitize busses.
Danville City Engineer Sam Cole said they are continuing to put together this year’s maintenance program for streets, and a more long-term capital plan.
Illinois Department of Transportation workers also continue to be in the field on projects.
The DATS Policy Committee meets today at 10:30 a.m., again through conference call.
Agenda items include amendment of the Fiscal year 2019-2022 Transportation Improvement Program and other discussions, including the Long Range Transportation Plan and agency reports.
Public comments can be made by emailing Cole at scole@cityofdanville.org, by calling 217-431-2384, or on the website at http://www.dats-il.com/for-public--review.html.
