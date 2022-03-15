Larry Weatherford and his wife Rhea Ann are originally from Western Kentucky, but radio station acquisitions brought them to Danville where they have lived and led for 33 years. He is still on the air each day on KISS Country and KOOL radio stations, bringing smiles to the faces of many. Larry is loved by many and is known as a man who is committed to leadership, having been involved in many Danville arts and history nonprofit organizations for decades. Larry said, “Danville has a great history! The people are generally nice, but there seems to be a leadership void here, and so since there was a need I stepped into it.”
Larry has served in leadership roles at the Danville Symphony Orchestra, Arts in the Park, Vermilion Heritage Foundation, The Festival of Trees, The Vermilion County War Museum, the Illiana Civil War Historical Society, Danville Light Opera, The Ward Hill Lamon Civil War Roundtable and many more organizations. He grew up surrounded by history and has continued to love and preserve it right here in Danville, and we are so lucky to have him.
Through his role at The Ward Hill Lamon Civil War Roundtable, Larry and several other members of the organization track down historical records to memorialize veterans that do not have headstones on their graves. Larry takes these projects to heart and adopts each one as if it were his own family member, sometimes even chipping in some of his own money to purchase the headstone. Larry also puts ceremonies together to honor the brave soldiers and unveils the new tombstones so these soldiers are never forgotten.
Larry keeps history alive in Vermilion County, and through his role at the Vermilion County War Museum, he works to honor those who left the safety of home and family to fight in the service of our country, and to tell their individual stories. He is excited about an upcoming event that will begin on May 31 and run through mid-September called “Taps on Tuesday.” Every Tuesday at 6 p.m., a short program honoring our veterans will be performed outside of the museum. Following the program, a trumpeter will play Taps from the top steps of the Museum entrance. Larry is coordinating this program as a free service to the community.
Larry said, “The great thing about Danville is how people come together. Think about it – Danville people saved The Fischer! Danville always finds a way. This city has a vibrant past and it is headed right back in that direction towards a vibrant future.” Larry, we appreciate you for being such an integral part of moving Danville toward that vibrant future. Your leadership is moving the needle.
