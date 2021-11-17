DANVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic is showing no signs of subsiding in Vermilion County as health officials announced another death from the virus and more than 135 new cases.
The latest death, reported Tuesday evening, was a man in his 70s. The death raises the local toll since the pandemic began 20 months ago to 203. The new cases count pushes total cases above 15,000.
Health officials also announced 136 new COVID-19 cases this week. On Monday, 59 cases were reported — two resident in their 90s, two in their 80s, four in their 70s, one in their 60s, six in their 50s, seven in their 40s, 10 in their 30s, seven in their 20s, 12 teens, seven grade-school-aged children, and one toddler.
On Tuesday, 77 new cases were reported — three residents in their 80s, two in their 70s, two in their 60s, four in their 50s, nine in their 40s, 12 in their 30s, 16 in their 20s, 13 teens, nine grade-school-aged children, two pre-schoolers, two toddlers, and three infants. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 15,079, 412 of which are active.
There are currently 19 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county’s current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 38.66% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 57.32%.
Health officials say there are quite a few opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Among those are:
— Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Catlin Public Library, 109 S. Sandusky St., Catlin — Pfizer and Modern booster clinic. The clinic is provided by Illinois health officials and the local health department.
— Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St., Westville — Pfizer first dose only. The clinic is provided by the state and not the local health department.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and older. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
With children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department recommends parents consult family doctors and pediatricians for obtaining the vaccine.
OSF HealthCare announced it will be offering vaccine clinics for this age group.
In Danville, the next vaccination clinic will be offered Thursday between 1-4:30 p.m. at OSF Medical Group — Pediatrics, located at 707 N. Logan Ave. Kids ages 5-11 will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The doses are administered 21 days apart, and a child’s second dose can be scheduled during the first dose appointment.
Parents can visit osfhealthcare.org/vaccine to schedule an appointment for their child in the 5-11 year old age range.
Carle, in partnership with the Vermilion County Health Department, will also offer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11 on Saturday.
Vaccines will be available for this one-day clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be scheduled by calling (217) 902-6100.
An additional clinic will be held at the same time and location on Saturday, Dec. 11, for those children to receive their second dose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.