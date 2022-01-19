Although there are signs that the latest COVID-19 surge is beginning to decrease in other parts of the country, cases are not yet decreasing in Vermilion County.
As of Wednesday, there had been 3,687 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days. In the 24-hour period between Monday and Tuesday, there were 272 new cases, and 325 new cases in the 24-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Health officials also recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, raising the local death toll to 253 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
There are currently 48 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19. The total local case count is 24,414 since the pandemic began.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 40.82% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 61.56%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.