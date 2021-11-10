DANVILLE — A Vermilion County woman in her 50s in the latest to die locally of COVID-19.
Health officials announced the death on Tuesday evening. The death toll now is at 201 since the pandemic began 20 months ago.
Also reported were more than 120 new cases of COVID-19.
On Monday, there were 25 new cases — one resident in their 70s, one in their 50s, one in their 40s, one in their 30s, one in their 20s, 13 teens, six grade-school-aged children, and one pre-schooler.
On Tuesday, there were 96 new cases — three residents in their 90s, four in their 80s, six in their 70s, seven in their 60s, nine in their 50s, 14 in their 40s, 16 in their 30s, nine in their 20s, 14 teens, 12 grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, and one toddler.
The new cases bring the total since the pandemic began to 14,760, 353 of which are active.
There are currently 17 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county's current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 38.82% of the population. That's the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 57.63%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are several local opportunities for eligible residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Those seeking booster shots are asked to bring a vaccination card and ID.
At Carle clinics, residents can call for an appointment or go online to schedule booster vaccines.
At local pharmacies, residents can make appointments online and are advised to check to see if the pharmacy has the vaccine needed — first dose/second dose/third dose/booster.
With children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department recommends parents consult family doctors and pediatricians for obtaining the vaccine.
OSF HealthCare announced it will be offering offering vaccine clinics for this age group.
In Danville, these vaccination clinics will be offered today and Nov. 18 between 1-4:30 p.m. at OSF Medical Group — Pediatrics, located at 707 N. Logan Ave. Kids ages 5-11 will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The doses are administered 21 days apart, and a child’s second dose can be scheduled during the first dose appointment.
Parents can visit osfhealthcare.org/vaccine to schedule an appointment for their child in the 5-11 year old age range.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.