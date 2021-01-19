A Vermilion County man in his 70s is the latest local victim of COVID-19. His death was announced Saturday evening and is the 87th since the pandemic began.
Health officials also reported more than 175 new confirmed cases of the virus over the weekend.
On Sunday, 63 cases were reported, one resident in their 80s, seven in their 70s, nine in their 60s, 11 in their 50s, eight in their 40s, four in their 30s, 12 in their 20s, five teens, four grade-school-aged children, and two toddlers.
On Saturday, 117 cases were reported, one resident over the age of 90, 10 in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, 15 in their 60s, 15 in their 50s, 13 in their 40s, 27 in their 30s, 11 in their 20s, 13 teens, five grade-school-aged children, two pre-schoolers, one toddler, and one infant.
Those cases bring the total since the pandemic began in March to 6,923 — 535 of which are active.
There are currently 19 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
The Mobile COVID-Testing Team will return to the front parking lot of the health department today and Thursday. The team tested 20 individuals at the site on Saturday.
