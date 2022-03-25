Another COVID-19-related death has been recorded in Vermilion County, although the number of new cases continues to stay low.
The death announced on Thursday raises the county's COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began two years ago to 293.
In the past 14 days, only 13 new cases have been reported. That brings the total local cases since the pandemic began to 27,833.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The state lists Vermilion County's current vaccination rate at 42.33% of the population, although the county health department is listing the rate of vaccinations with boosters at 46%. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 64.27%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
