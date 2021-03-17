Vermilion County health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday evening — two residents in their 80s, two in their 60s, one in their 50s, three in their 40s, two in their 30s, one in their 20s, four teens, one grade-school-aged child, and one pre-schooler.
That brings the total cases since the pandemic began a year ago to 8,704, 273 of which are active. The death toll for the year remains at 121. There are currently seven Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Health officials urge adults who live or work in Vermilion County and who are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination to take advantage of a temporary influx of state vaccine resources. In addition to health care providers and pharmacies, adults can receive vaccinations at health department clinics by clicking on the registration link at www.vchd.org or by calling 431-2662, ext. 263 or 264.
The health department is conducting a vaccination clinic at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville today for those who have made previous appointments.
Officials reported that the health department had a successful day at Danville Area Community College and some local manufacturers on Monday. More than 400 people were vaccinated and the clinic was scheduled to be at DACC on Wednesday. The clinic scheduled for today at the Vermilion County Airport has been cancelled due to threatening weather, specifically the winds and how they will affect tents set up for medical providers to administer vaccinations.
