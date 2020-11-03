Danville — Some local bars and restaurants could be risking their liquor and gaming licenses in staying open with the Illinois Region 6 COVID-19 mitigation measures that started this week.
According to Vermilion County Health Department's Public Health Administrator Doug Toole, "We received a few calls about restaurants continuing to provide indoor dining. People can continue to support local eateries through drive-through, carry-out and delivery orders. We are still exploring our options for local enforcement, but establishments that go against the executive orders may face strong consequences if they hold state-issued liquor and gaming licenses."
Also according to an Illinois State Police statement, "In desiring to protect the public and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Illinois Department of Public Health requested assistance from the Illinois State Police in our role of helping to enforce IDPH emergency rules. As outlined in the administrative rule, enforcement is an incremental process starting with a notice of non-compliance. If businesses continue to not comply, state or local law enforcement can issue the business a misdemeanor citation, similar to enforcing indoor smoking laws. Local state’s attorneys determine how to proceed as they would in any other misdemeanor case.”
This is the law from the Illinois General Assembly’s website: Sec. 8.1. Whoever violates or refuses to obey any rule or regulation of the Department of Public Health shall be deemed guilty of a Class A misdemeanor. The Director of Public Health shall institute prosecutions and proceedings for violation of the rules and regulations adopted by the Department of Public Health, provided that he may designate a local board of health or local health officer to institute prosecutions or proceedings for violation of those rules and regulations adopted by the department. Each state's attorney shall prosecute all persons in his county violating or refusing to obey the rules and regulations of the Department of Public Health. All fines or judgments collected or received shall be paid to the county treasurer of the county in which prosecution is conducted. (Source: P.A. 87-895; 87-984.)
On social media, Danville City Council's Ward 6 Alderman Aaron Troglia stated he'd pay up to $20,000 in fines for any Danville bars and restaurants that get fined for staying open.
East-central Illinois’ Region 6, which includes Vermilion and surrounding counties, reached an 8 percent COVID-19 positivity rate for three days to trigger the mitigations that started Monday.
The mitigations include capacity limits of the lesser of 25 people or 25 percent capacity at gatherings both indoor and outdoor, in addition to the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service.
